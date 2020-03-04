Coronavirus climbs to nine on the island of Ireland

Four new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in the west of Ireland this evening, while two more cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to nine on the island of Ireland.

The patients, two male and two female, are all associated with travel from the same affected area in northern Italy.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One today, Minister for Health Simon Harris said Irish citizens are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel to northern Italy, but that banning flights arriving here from affected areas would not be effective.

“All of the public health advice – not just in Ireland, but at an EU level – is that that wouldn’t be effective for a variety of reasons”, Mr Harris said.

“Including the fact that even if you did do it, what’s to stop somebody arriving from an affected region who has flown out of another member state?”