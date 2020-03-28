Council Buildings and Municipal offices closed until further notice

Following the announcement of An Taoiseach yesterday evening (27th March) of measures to further combat COVID-19, Wicklow County Council wishes to advise members of the public that the Wicklow County Council Offices, County Buildings, Wicklow, are closed to the public as are the Municipal District Offices in Bray, Arklow, Greystones, Wicklow Town and Blessington until further notice.

The Council’s Crisis Management Team met this morning (Saturday, March 28th) to consider and review Business Continuity measures to ensure that key essential services continue to be delivered.

While the offices are closed Council staff are available to deal with queries relating to essential services and members of the public are encouraged to make contact by phone and email.

The motor taxation office and cash office are closed to the public however payments can be made electronically or by phone and motor tax can be renewed online or submitted by post.

The planning counter is also closed however applicants can submit applications by post and make contact by telephone on 0404 20100 or email corporate@wicklowcoco.ie.

Wicklow County Council regrets the inconvenience this may cause and encourages members of the public to adhere to the recently announced measures to combat the spread of the virus and to stay safe.

