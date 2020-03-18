East Coast FM’s Wicklow Wide Coffee Morning Postponed

However, this special event is not cancelled and will be rescheduled, hopefully in early Autumn. Coffee Morning Co-ordinator at East Coast FM, Clare Hogan says: ‘This was not an easy decision to make, and one which has constantly been on my mind over the past number of weeks but people’s health and safety is our number one priority.



When events are rearranged, not only will it be a great day to raise money for these vital services in our community, but also a day to celebrate together, that we have come through this very challenging time. I want to thank everyone who supports this annual fundraiser each year, without the help and hard work of the people of Wicklow, it would not be such a success each year’



.Groups right around Wicklow who are planning events will be contacted this week. Companies throughout Wicklow who have kindly donated prizes can be reassured these will be kept for the rescheduled date.”