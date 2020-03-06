Five new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed this evening

Five new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland this evening and one in Northern Ireland bring the total now to 22 on the Island of Ireland.

The five new cases in the Republic are: a male in the east of the country associated with travel from northern Italy; a female from the west of the country who is a contact of a confirmed case; a female healthcare worker in the south of the country who was in contact with a confirmed case; a male from the south of the country with a travel history which is being investigated; and a female from the south of the country associated with travel from northern Italy also.

Despite the rising figures Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government is not recommending that any planned large gatherings be cancelled “at this stage”.

No ban has been put on flights from high risk areas.

A notice at the entrance of Wexford Hospital this evening

The Department of Health have said there will be no press briefings over the weekend, but updates will be relayed to the media by means of press statements.

Speaking in Brussels today Minister for Health Simon Harris has said it is important “we call out and condemn, as a union and as member states, the idea that people would spread misinformation” about Covid-19.

Misinformation “can prevent important public health messages getting out”.