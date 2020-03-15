Gardai to provide service to older and vulnerable in Roundwood community

From 9 am tomorrow Monday March 16, Gardaí in Roundwood will be providing a service to older people, the vulnerable or persons at high risk in the community whereby will be able to contact the local Gardai on a dedicated number if they need assistance getting medication or any supplies or necessities delivered from local shops or pharmacies.

Centra, the pharmacy, local butchers, the post office, hardware store and the cafe are all on board.

The number to call is 087-1329420 and let them know what you need.

We hope to continue this service for the duration of the extraordinary times we are experiencing.

Visit the Garda Siochana Wicklow Facebook page for updates