Gardai urge motorists to use caution as public take to roads for walking

Gardai are asking motorists to be mindful as more people take to the roads during the present conditions.

Speaking to Wicklownews a Garda spokesperson said ” Cabin fever is setting in and a lot of people are getting out for a walk, cycle or jog we are making an appeal especially in the rural areas for drivers of all vehicles to be mindful of what is around the next corner.

Pedestrians should also be weary, if you are walking a dog make sure it is on a lead, ensure social distancing and do not gather in groups.

If anyone is out walking at night try and keep to well lit areas and wear a hi-viz jacket, hi-viz jackets are available free of charge at many Garda Stations around the county.”