Government announce National Covid-19 Income Support Scheme

The government has today announced a National COVID-19 Income Support Scheme.

This will provide financial support to Irish workers and companies affected by the crisis.

In summary:

a temporary wage subsidy of 70% of take home pay up to a maximum weekly tax free amount of €410 per week to help affected companies keep paying their employees. This is the equivalent of €500 per week before tax

workers who have lost their jobs due to the crisis will receive an enhanced emergency COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 per week (an increase from €203)

the COVID-19 illness payment will also be increased to €350 per week

the self-employed will be eligible for the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 directly from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (rather than the Revenue scheme)

enhanced protections for people facing difficulties with their mortgages, rent or utility bills

It follows from a range of supports already in place to help business through the crisis.

The government is taking these extraordinary measures to help ordinary Irish citizens and families during this period of great economic and social stress.

These measures will be costly – with an initial estimated cost of €3.7 billion over a twelve week period.

The government believes these costs are necessary to ensure social solidarity with workers and their families affected by the crisis.

