Government have no plans to cancel large gatherings

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government is not recommending that any planned large gatherings be cancelled “at this stage”.

He also appealed for people not to take unilateral action when it comes to closing schools or cancelling events.

The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan said they will continue to monitor the public health advice.

Asked if they might cancel St Patrick’s Day events at a late stage, Dr Holohan said that would be possible if the advice indicated such a move should be taken.

Youghal, Co Cork, have cancelled this years St.Patrick’s day parade due to concerns about Covid-19.