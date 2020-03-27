Government impose new measures to fight Covid-19

In a press conference tonight Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar says from mid- tonight, for a two-week period – everybody must stay at home, except in exceptional circumstances such as work and to get essential goods.

People will only be allowed to leave their home to buy food or household goods, attend medical appointments and vital family reasons.

People can leave their home for brief physical exercise, but only within 2km of their home.

All public and private gatherings outside of a single household will be prohibited.

Travel to offshore islands will be prohibited to residents of those islands.

All non-essential surgery and health procedures have been postponed under the new measures.

All visits to hospitals & residential healthcare centres to cease, with specific exceptions on compassionate grounds.

All non-essential health services will be postponed. ‘Cocooning’ will be introduced for those over 70 years of age.

He also announced one of the recent deaths was that of a healthcare worker.