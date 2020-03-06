Greystones Data Analytics company to represent Wicklow at National Enterprise Awards

A Greystones based business that develops software solutions to simplify data analytics for companies will this year represent Co. Wicklow at the National Enterprise Awards in the Mansion House in Dublin on 28th May 2020.

Gravitie Data Ltd. will now be competing against 30 other finalists from every Local Authority area for a share of the €40,000 prize fund as national judging gets underway in April. Categories this year include ‘Best Export Business,’ ‘Future Focus’ and ‘Innovation,’ in addition to eight regional awards.

Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow said: “For the last two decades, the National Enterprise Awards have celebrated homegrown success stories from every corner of Ireland, putting their achievements into the national spotlight. And at the 2020 National Enterprise Awards, we are delighted to be represented by Gravitie Data Ltd., yet another homegrown success story.”

