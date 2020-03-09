Greystones and Newtown cancel St.Patrick’s Day Parade (Update)

Greystones and Newtown have cancelled their St Patrick’s day parade due to the Coronavirus.

The decision was taken this morning by the Greystones St.Patrick’s day committee and the Greystones Municipal District.

Chairperson of the Municipal District Tom Fortune said “The decision was taken because we felt we should be proactive rather than reactive, we felt it was only right that we protect people who would be vulnerable to the virus.”

Anne Gregory and Anne Duffy from Newtown announced on East Coast FM the in the interest of public safety due to the virus they have cancelled the parade.

