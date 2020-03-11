Harris welcomes support for businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

Wicklow Fine Gael TD, Simon Harris has encouraged businesses impacted by COVID-19 to avail of the range of supports that have been put in place to protect businesses from the impact of COVID-19.

Minister Harris said:

“I welcome the news from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation on the package of supports for businesses facing difficulties as a result of COVID-19. I have received a number of queries from local businesses seeking advice around the COVID-19 outbreak and this package will provide some of the necessary supports required to keep businesses on their feet”.

Among the range of supports there will be loans made available at reduced rates with extended terms from the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland. Enterprise Ireland will be providing a €200m package for Enterprise Supports including a Rescue and Restructuring Scheme, available for vulnerable but viable firms that require restructuring or transformation of their business. MicroFinance Ireland will be increasing the maximum loan available from €25,000 to €50,000. Applications can be made through the MFI website or through your local LEO.

There will also be a range of supports available to firms experiencing the immediate impact through trading difficulties and short-term shocks. First Responder support service through the Intreo Offices and development agencies, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland in each region to provide tailored supports for impacted firms. Businesses that need to reduce hours of operation can avail of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection Short Term Work Support by contacting their local Intreo Office.