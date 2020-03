The family of Janet Carroll are appealing to the public for help in locating her.

Janet from Glencree has been missing since yesterday, where she failed to meet up with a friend, she was last seen around the Credit Union area of Bray at 10am on Wednesday morning wearing a dark jacket.

Her family are concerned of her whereabouts if you have seen Janet or know where she might be call Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300.