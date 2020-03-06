HSE refuses to confirm Coronavirus cases in Wicklow

East Coast FM News report the HSE has declined to confirm social media reports that at least two of the 7 cases of Coronavirus diagnosed over the last 24 hours are from Wicklow.

The Wicklow radio station understands that one member of a family of four from the garden county, who recently returned from Italy, is being treated in Hospital.

A second male from Wicklow has also been taken to hospital suspected of being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The HSE says it doesn’t identify locations where the diagnosed cases are from.

Of a total of 13 people who have been diagnosed six are in the west of Ireland, six in the east of Ireland and one in Cork.

