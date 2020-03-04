International Women’s Day at Wicklow Golf Club

We Love Golf is coming to Wicklow Golf Club on International Women’s Day (Sunday March 8th). Women from across the region are being invited to come along and have a go at golf, for free! There are two sessions one from 2.30 to 3.30 pm and again from 3.30 to 4.30 pm.

Golf is a great way to make new friends, get outside and most women who take up golf are more than pleasantly surprised by the experience and the lifestyle it provides, which is why The Professional Golfers’ Association launched We Love Golf. The campaign encourages more women and girls to play golf and connect them to PGA-led female-focused programmes across the world.





Contact Louise on 087 751 0727 or louisedarcypga@yahoo.ie to book a spot.

Visit Wicklow Golf Club on Facebook for more updates.