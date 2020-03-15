Majority of Pubs and Restaurants announce they will close until the end of the month

A majority of pubs and restaurants in Wicklow and around the country have announced today that they will close until the end of the month due to the Coronavirus crises.

Members of the public were left lived after footage appeared on Social Media of crowds in Temple Bar, Dublin on Staurday night.

Health Minister, Wicklow’s Simon Harris posted on his Twitter account the following.

Not far from here, nurses & doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic. Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it. All options will be kept under constant review #CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/XQvJ7tC13D — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 14, 2020

This afternoon The Temple Bar Company and its members announced that thy will close their premises with voluntary and immediate effect.

So far there have been two deaths and 129 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today 11 new cases were reported in Northern Ireland bringing the total to 45.