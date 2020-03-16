Message from Adrian Dunne Pharmacy Arklow

Good morning, Niamh explaining our new procedure we have implemented to keep our Customers and staff safe during this difficult time. Thank you, stay well. Posted by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy Arklow. on Monday, March 16, 2020

All of us are concerned about the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland. Our continued focus at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy is the health and well-being of our customers and team members. In light of the current measures taken by the government we are introducing some precautions to protect those that are most vulnerable in our community.

• For regular repeat prescriptions, please phone ahead to order your medication so that it is ready for you when you arrive to minimise waiting time in-store Tel: 0402 32456

• On the advice of the Pharmaceutical Society we cannot dispense more than one months’ supply of medication at a time. To do so will put pressure on the medicine supply chain. Additional demands will drive shortages of medication.

• If you are an at risk patient and you don’t want to come into the pharmacy to collect your prescription, you can pull up outside and we will drop it to your car – just phone us.

• If you are coming from your GP with a prescription, we encourage you not to wait in the pharmacy; perhaps call back or wait in your car until it’s ready.

• Please avoid visiting stores if you are showing any symptoms. Contact the HSE Helpline on 1850 241850.

• We are temporarily pausing skin/make-up consultations, blood pressure testing and weight checks.

• We kindly request that payments are made by contactless payment options where possible.

• We would also like to reaffirm that Pharmacy is a front line service and like hospitals will remain open during any national lock-down period.

We thank you for your understanding.

The Adrian Dunne Pharmacy Team