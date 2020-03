Station officer from Carnew Fire Service Martin Shannon will have a delivery service from three local shops and the local chemist to the elderly and anyone in quarantine.

If you wish to avail of this service call

Centra 053 942 6129.

Candy’s 053 942 3751.

Kenny’s 053 942 6626.

McGirr’s Pharmacy 053 942 6202.

This service is for Carnew and local areas only

