Message from Blessington Community First Responders

During the current Covid-19 situation if you are elderly, vulnerable or unable to leave you home and in need of supplies or medications PM text or call us on 087-2785924 or 087-2217718 and we may be in a position to assist with collection & delivery.

Following the announcement by the Government regarding Covid-19, its important to keep things in perspective. It’s normal to be concerned. Food supply chains are been put under pressure not from shortages but from unnecessary stockpiling. Remember what we do as individuals is very important.

* Wash hands frequently with soap or alcohol based hand rub (should have at least 60% alcohol)

* Practice good respiratory hygiene, that is, when coughing or sneezing do so into your elbows or tissue.

* Avoid touching face as this can transfer the virus from your hand to your face where it can enter the body.

*Please check in on vulnerable members of our community who may have difficulty getting out for supplies or may have difficulty accessing information.

* Avoid spreading misinformation on social media as this just hightens anxiety and panic.

*If you feel unwell stay away from other people and contact your GP by phone, do not present in the surgery.

Enjoy the extended time with your family do something together, watch a movie clean their rooms this will pass and life will return to normal.