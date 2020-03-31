Message from Bray Credit Union

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bray Credit Union continues to monitor the HSE advise and is offering an essential service to all members.

We have temporary measures in place now to protect both our staff and members which include the following:

· We have temporary opening hours now in place from Monday – Friday 10am – 1pm. Saturday from 8.50 – 11am.

· We are available by phone 01 286 2624 and online from Monday – Friday from 8.50am – 5pm and Saturday from 8.50am – 12.30pm. Members can email info@braycu.ie or loans@braycu.ie

· Members who wish to apply for a Loan Eg: Home Office Loan, must email or phone us first, we will then arrange a time with the member to collect their loan or arrange an electronic fund transfer.

We are not taking any Loan applications in our banking hall at this time.

We encourage all our members to use our 24 hour banking online facility and if they require a PIN or assistance, we are available to help, please phone or email us?

As advised by the government, we encourage all members over 70 years of age to stay home and cocoon, please phone us if you need have any query or require help?

If members are experiencing difficulties with their payments due to a job loss, we are here to help, contact us ASAP 01 826 26 24 or email us at creditcontrol@braycu.ie; and will we support you.

We are not taking new member applications at this time, as the process takes time in our banking hall however, we look forward to welcoming new members once this pandemic is over.

Please keep an eye on our website www.braycu.ie; and Facebook page for further updates.