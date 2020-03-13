Message from Purple House

In light of current advice, Purple House Cancer Support Centre will be closed to the public until Monday 30th March as a necessary strategy in line with the recommendations to help reduce the risk of spread of the Corona virus.

In the interest of Health and Safety to our Service Users, Volunteers and Staff it is necessary to modify our Services to help alleviate any risk of infection.

Some cancer treatments can cause a weak immune system and it is necessary to take extra care if you are on cancer treatment. This is similar to other infections, such as the flu.

We will be operating a telephone support service while the Centre is closed and we can be contacted on 012866966 or by emailing info@purplehouse.ie

Our hospital transport service will be continuing as normal.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need our help

