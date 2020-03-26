Message from Wicklow Gardai re “Social Distancing” and Covid-19

Gardai in Wicklow are asking members of the public to obey the “Social Distancing” message.

In these unprecedented times there is pressure on everyone, last week-end not only in Wicklow but all tourist areas throughout the country were packed to capacity, while not unusual the “Social Distancing” message was not getting through.

In Laragh on Saturday the local shop closed until Monday morning due to crowds.

All Wicklow County Council, OPW and National Parks car parks in the uplands areas of County Wicklow will be closed for the foreseeable future but people have removed barriers at a number of locations, parked up and went for a walk.

Gardai are trying to patrol and keep a presence as much as they can, and are asking the public to obey guidelines issued by the Government and the HSE

Double yellow lines being painted on the road, leading to Lough Tay (Pic. Wicklow Gardai)

Today double yellow lines were place on both sides of the roads at Ballinastoe leading up to Lough Tay.

As a result of the surge of people to the uplands last weekend there was widespread traffic congestion which put everyone at risk if there was an emergency.

More than 15 cars were towed away and dozens of fines on the spot were issued.

This week-end, even greater enforcement measures will be in place given the new government guidelines.

We would appeal to everyone to avoid crowded places and obey the guidelines issued by the Government and the HSE.

Gardai are also patrolling beaches, while beaches are open once again the “Social distancing” must be observed.

A Garda on Brittas Bay beach on Thursday morning (Pic Wicklow Gardai)