Message to PURE Mile members

The Pure Mile exemplifies the importance of Community Spirit and it has demonstrated what community dedication, motivation, determination, and commitment, can achieve.

Even during these extremely difficult times many people have continued with individual cleanups and litter picks of our rural roads. Just to let you know, the Pure Truck is available to collect bags, but please do contact me in advance so I can organise collections, as this will ensure that bags are not left in our countryside.

It is extremely important that if people want to continue with individual Pure Mile Clean-Ups, and Litter Picks, to please follow all guidelines and updates issued by the HSE, especially in relation to ‘Social Distancing’ – further details can be found on: Goverment.ie and the HSE website

Thank you all for your amazing work, your perseverance, persistence, energy and enthusiasm.

TAKE CARE ALL