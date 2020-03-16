National Lottery to operate as normal

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), the operator of the National Lottery has confirmed that some restrictions have been put in place at its headquarters in Abbey Street in Dublin city centre following advice and guidelines on COVID 19.

Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players and given recent developments, staff have been instructed to work remotely with a limited team on-site to facilitate draw and prize claims.

The necessary preparations have been put in place so that all draw activity will take place as scheduled, with Lotto draws being conducted at 8pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays; EuroMillions draws being held at 8pm (approx.) on Tuesdays and Fridays; and Daily Million draws taking place twice daily (at 2pm and 9pm).

Prize Payments.

As per our usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claim Centres (outlined here) guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000.

All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre. In light of the current circumstances, we are encouraging all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team by calling 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444.

The National Lottery customer service team will continue to operate as normal and they can be contacted on 1890 244 344 or by emailing customer.services@lottery.ie.

Stay safe,

National Lottery Team