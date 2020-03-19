New Law Introduced to support Jobs and Incomes impacted by Covid-19 Emergency

On Thursday Wicklow Minister Simon Harris presented to the Dail a new law introducing special measures to speed up welfare payments for people who have lost income due to Covid-19.

Speaking in the Dail Minister Harris said,

“Through these tough times, the Irish people continue to show strength and resilience. They continue to care for each other. In dark days, the Irish people will be the light that guides us through.

Our highest priority must be the protection of both public health and human life, preventing the spread of the virus and working to mitigate its impact on our people.

With this in mind, the government are introducing a series of measures to support those who are ill, quarantined, in isolation or unemployed as a result of Covid-19.

We are also, temporarily, changing the rules for illness benefit payments and jobseekers payments for workers affected by Covid-19.

These are unparalleled and extraordinary circumstances. Our primary objective is to safeguard the lives of our citizens and ensure that they have sufficient financial resources as we work our way through this crisis together”.

Speaking to Wicklow residents Minister Harris also added:

“If you have been laid off or forced on extended sick leave due to Coronavirus please go to welfare.ie or contact my Wicklow constituency office to get further information and application forms on the range of measures introduced to provide income support for people affected by Covid-19”