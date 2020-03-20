Notice for visitors to Glendalough

The Wicklow Mountains National Park want to inform people that parking will no longer be permitted between the Upper Lake Carpark and the Miners’ Road Gate in Glendalough.

High numbers of visitors’ parking in this area in recent days has resulted in restricting access for both the Emergency Services and National Park staff.

Please park responsibly when visiting the National Park and other NPWS Nature Reserves, remembering to never to block an entrance.

We would ask you to consider our neighbours in and around WMNP and other sites and never block their access to their homes and land. An Garda Siochana are issuing parking tickets for illegal and dangerous parking.

Finally remember to follow the HSE Social Distancing Outside guidelines, avoid an area if it looks very busy and please go somewhere else for your walk.