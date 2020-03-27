Notice from Wicklow County Council re COVID-19 (Friday 27th)

Wicklow County Council wishes to update members of the public in relation to the services it provides and as a response to COVID 19 from today (Friday 27th March) until further notice.

Maintaining essential services to the people of County Wicklow is of paramount importance to Wicklow County Council, as well as the health and wellbeing of its staff and the general public. While some measures have impacted on the Council’s day-to-day activities, the Council’s Crisis Management Team meets on a daily basis to consider and review Business Continuity measures to ensure that key essential services continue to be delivered.

Housing Services:

HAP Customers : Council staff will continue to deal with queries from HAP applicants, application forms by post, email and queries on the telephone.

: Council staff will continue to deal with queries from HAP applicants, application forms by post, email and queries on the telephone. Rent: Tenants financially impacted by COVID 19 should contact the rents office and Council staff can reassess household income and adjust differential rents accordingly.

Cash desk and Motor Taxation Office:

The Cash Desk and Motor Taxation offices remain open. However members of the public are urged not to visit the public offices unnecessarily and not to bring children to public buildings. Where possible payments can be made electronically or by phone. Customers are requested to renew their motor tax on line or submit by post.

Planning function:

The planning office public counter remains open and the Council will continue to comply with legislative requirements in this area. However, members of the public are encouraged to make contact with staff by phone or email, where possible and to submit planning applications by post.

Buildings:

Wicklow County Council buildings remain open including the Municipal District Offices of Bray, Arklow, Greystones, Wicklow and Blessington. Although buildings are open, members of the public are being asked to make contact with the Council by phone, or email where possible and to submit applications for services for post.

Recycling centres remain open

All Wicklow Libraries are closed (including Arklow Open Library, online services remain in place).

Bray, Arklow, Greystones and Wicklow Swimming pools are closed

Recreational Facilities:

As many sporting and leisure activities are unavailable due to the crisis, outdoor recreational facilities have come under additional pressure. This had led to challenges in places like Laragh and Glendalough in relation to poor parking, overcrowding and failure to observe HSE social and physical distancing guidelines. Accordingly the Council has had to take action and close a number of recreational facilities, playgrounds and carparks. While this action is considered necessary any inconvenience caused is regretted.

Facilities closed to the public

All Wicklow County Council owned playgrounds

Glendalough Carpark

Glen Beach Cliff Walk to Wicklow Head

The Cliff Walk from Bray to Greystones/Greystones to Bray

The public toilets at Bray Seafront

Bray Head Car Park

Food Kiosks Bray Seafront

Both Brittas Bay North and South Car Parks remain open this weekend. Cones will be placed in alternate car parking bays in order to achieve physical distancing requirements. Keeping the carparks open at this location will be kept under review in consultation with An Garda Siochana.

Outdoor activities:

Members of the public are being urged to adhere to HSE guidelines on keeping a 2m social and physical distancing between themselves and others when outdoors this weekend, to keep themselves informed and to follow the Department of Health’s advice.

Further information and updates will be posted on the Council’s website Wicklow.ie.