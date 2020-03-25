Notice from Wicklow County Council re Covid-19

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise members of the public that from today (Wednesday 25th March 2020) the following facilities will be closed to the public until further notice:

Glen Beach Cliff Walk to Wicklow Head

Bray Head Car Park

Food Kiosks Bray Seafront

The following facilities also remain closed until further notice

All Wicklow County Council Playgrounds

Glendalough Car Park

The Cliff Walk from Bray to Greystones/Greystones to Bray

The public toilets at Bray Seafront.

The Council very much regrets having to close these facilities to the public at this time and has taken this action due to the paramount importance of social distancing requirements and every citizen is being asked to take the necessary precautions.

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Frank Curran, said: “The Council has taken this action to minimise the spread of the virus. Council staff will work to ensure a continuity of service across our key operations. The Council’s Crisis Management Team meets daily to monitor the situation as well as liaising with Government Departments and Agencies across the Eastern Region.”

Members of the public are asked to follow the Department of Health’s advice and keep themselves informed. Details of these measures can be found at : https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/ea1c30-updated-measures-in-response-to-covid-19-coronavirus/

Further information and updates will be posted on the Council’s website Wicklow.ie