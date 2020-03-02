Pole erected at Wicklow viewing point to be removed

An electricity pole which was erected at a viewing point in Wicklow Town is to be removed.

The pole was placed in a field at the scenic car park on the Green Hills road last week much to the dismay of the locals.

One person said ” The pole is almost at the wall and centre of the car park stretching 30/40 feet over the scenic park. This looks horrific for locals and tourists who use the car park and come to view our lovely town, probably the last and best place to view it.

As of now it has not yet been connected, I know they seem to be able to put poles where they like but I can’t see why they cannot move it another 20 feet or so to the end of the park. I’m wondering did they consult with anyone before they put it there.”

Today the matter was brought up by a number of Wicklow Municipal Councillors at a County Council meeting, where it was confirmed the pole would be removed.