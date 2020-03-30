Purple House Cancer Support Centre Announce Location of Their Permanent Home

After many long months of hard work and 30 years of Purple House providing community based Cancer Support Services, Purple House are delighted to reveal the location of the new permanent Purple House Cancer Support Centre at 2 Duncairn Terrece in Bray.

Although it will be a number of months before the sale process is complete, Purple House made the announcement to give hope to the thousands of people who use their services each year.

To help fund the new Centre, a major fundraising drive will be announced once the country returns to normal after COVID-19

The new Centre will be a Community Centre for the whole Community and will have somewhere for children to play with other kids who have lost mammy or daddy, granny or grandad, or who are living with cancer in their family.

Somewhere for parents, children and loved ones to attend counselling sessions, sit in a beautiful garden with new friends, enjoy the relaxing therapy of a massage, or simply have a private room where they can grieve in peace.

Plus:

More private rooms for counselling and therapies

A specially-designed cancer rehabilitation gym and recreational area

A dedicated children’s cancer therapeutic and family support area

Dedicated rooms for cancer survivorship and education programmes

A much bigger drop-in space, offering cancer support and information at a time that suits families

A garden where families can spend precious time together making memories

We have a bit to go before we can officially run services from the new Centre and we will need your help, but we want to thank so many people who have helped us get this far, well done everyone!

Purple House is the thriving Cancer Support Centre it is today because of the support of the community and the many organisations and businesses that have embraced our vision since 1990. We look forward to your continued support as we enter into this new phase of ensuring our Community has a Cancer Centre for many generations to come

‘Building a future for families living with Cancer in our Community’