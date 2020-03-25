Report “Corona Challenge” spitting incidents immediately

Gardai are urging members of the public to report incidents of the new Social Media “Corona Challenge” immediately.

The new challenge where people spit or cough at others making them believe they have the Coronavirus is the new internet craze.

A number of incidents have been reported in North Wicklow however no arrests have been made.

Sgt John Fitzpatrick of Bray Garda Station is appealing to the public to report such incidents immediately, and not wait until you get home, contact your local Garda Station.

Garda are taking reports of such incidents very seriously, and can respond quicker

He added young people may not realise they could be committing a non-fatal offence or public order act, also the victim may believe they are going to be assaulted.

He appealed to parents to have a conversation in the home and make youths realise the impact these challenges have on people.