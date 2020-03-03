RNLI rescue motorist from river in Arklow

At approximately 4.20 this morning (Tuesday) a mini-bus ended up in the river at the junction of South Green and South Quay in Arklow.

The driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was subsequently rescued by members of Arklow Lifeboat crew, he had sustained minor injuries and was transferred to hospital by ambulance, Gardai and the Arklow fire service were also in attendance.

Following the incident, Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Press Officer at Arklow RNLI said:

“Thankfully this morning was relatively calm, had conditions been worse and had the river been in flood, the situation might not have ended so well, Id like to say thanks to all of our volunteers who through teamwork got this positive result, we would like to once again remind people to Respect the Water”