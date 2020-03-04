Roundwood vet to release new book

Roundwood vet Austin Donnelly is to release a new book

Whiskers, Feathers and Fur: Veterinary Tales

Compelling and wonderfully descriptive, Irish veterinarian, Austin Donnelly, recalls his life experiences as a vet travelling from his native Ireland, to the far reaches of Australia and New Zealand.

This book captures the real sense of connection between vet and those who rely on his services, all while being acutely aware of the special bond between animal and owner.

Drawn from his experiences as a vet, while providing anonymity to protect the identity of an array of characters he encounters along the way, Austin does not shy from the gore, the joy, the sorrow, the fear and the exhilaration which make up veterinary life. In these stories the animals rightly take centre stage, often leaving the reader with a sense of familiarity.



When asked about his book, Austin states:

“From early childhood I dreamt of being a vet. I graduated in 2009, and today I am honoured to call this my job. I work in veterinary mixed practice, which means I handle a whole range of farm animals, pets and occasionally wildlife too.

Getting to spend a lot of time surrounded by these animals, their owners and the countryside, I feel very lucky.

In this collection of short veterinary stories, you get an insight into some of the amazing animals I have worked with and some of the touching human experiences I been privileged to witness.”



This is a book that will appeal to lovers of the James Herriot series and brings some fresh 21st century veterinary perspectives.

Book will be launched 14th March, at Kavanagh’s bar, Roundwood, county Wicklow.

Available to order through bookshops and also online….

Please visit www.austindonnellywrites.com for a full list of stockists.

Publication date: March 14 th 2020

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-912328-57-4

Cover Price: €14.99

Contact: 087 1953371 Austin.donnelly83@gmail.com

Publisher: Orla Kelly Publishing

Illustrated memoir & humour story collection



