A search is underway for a 19 year old man with Down syndrome missing in Newtownmountkennedy, he is wearing glasses and a navy jacket his name is Ross.

Ross got separated from his walking group this morning at 11.50 just by the small woods adjacent to Season Park .

Searches are being coordinated from the Coilte science lab. Please don’t park along the entrance

If you have seen Ross or know where he might be please contact Newtownmountkennedy garda station at 01-281922 or Fiona at 086-0577882