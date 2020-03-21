Social distancing Message not getting through

The message not only from Health Minister Simon Harris, but from authorities all over the world is being ignored.

The new term “Social distancing” is understood to be one of the number one examples of how to eliminate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Today in Wicklow and throughout the country, top tourist areas were packed, with no regard for social distancing.

Heath Minister Simon Harris took to Twitter yesterday to say “My appeal going into this week-end is Please, Please, Please re-double your efforts in terms of the social distancing, and I am Tweeting and pushing out on Instagram, exactly what that looks like, roughly speaking it is two metres between you and other people.”

The road at Lough Tay on Saturday (Pic. Dublin-Wicklow Mountains Rescue)

The Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue posted.

Clearly the message isn’t getting through. #StayAtHome to stop the spread of #COVID19. The front line in this is not the doctors, nurses, paramedics, or anyone else.IT’S YOU!

You decide who gets sick. Suck it up, stay at home, stay well.”

Authorities in Sydney, Australia had to close all beaches, NSW Police Minister David Elliot’s announcement today said that beaches across the state can only have a maximum of 500 people on the beach at any one time.