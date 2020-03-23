St. Patrick’s club notes week March 23rd

Due to these unprecedented times training/matches/outings that we should be enjoying are not taking place and it’s uncertain when normality will resume as our main focus is the well-being of our families, friends, members and community during these difficult times.

The importance of social distancing can’t be stressed enough as we are at a crucial stage of attempting to contain the virus. This means avoiding meeting in groups, especially on the pitch as we need to listen to the instruction given to us by the Government and HSE. If we all follow these guidelines hopefully we will be back playing on the pitches sooner rather than later.

Lotto

Our weekly Lotto took place last Monday 16th March. The winning numbers were as follows 9,11,26 and 28 with the Bonus Number being 30. There were no winners of our match 5 or 4 draws. We had two Match 3 winners: Mick Humby and Ted Russell.

Our Weekly Lotto is now suspended due to COVID-19. Thank you to everyone who supports our Lotto, it is greatly appreciated.

Dinner Dance

Our Annual Dinner Dance scheduled for April 4th in the Parkview Hotel, Newtown has now been postponed.

Quiz

Our quiz was a great success on Friday night and we plan to run with it again this Friday.

We had many entrants and it was great to see so much families/people participating to make it an enjoyable night as we try to occupy ourselves during these isolation times.

If anybody has any suggestions of other things we could try to entertain people over the next while, please let us know!

We at St Patricks GAA Club appeal to anybody who needs assistance in any way over the next few weeks and months to not hesitate to ask us for help. If you know of anybody in need of assistance with shopping, picking up prescriptions or anything you can think of, please don’t hesitate to contact Alan 0862784498 or Eugene 0872953633 for assistance providing complete respect and full confidentiality and we will aim too gladly help in any way that we can. We’re in this together. Stay Safe.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter @StPatsGAAWick