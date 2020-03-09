St. Patrick’s club notes week March 9th

On Sunday we were treated to a football double-header as our Senior Men welcomed AGB in the morning and our Senior Ladies hosted Tinahely ladies in the afternoon.

Both these fixtures were the county finals in 2019, we had two cracking matches in store and they did not disappoint.

Our County Champions had the narrowest of victories fighting off a strong second half surge by their opponents and winning 1-12 to 1-11. Captain Tommy Kelly was at his high scoring best with 1-07, Ciaran McGettigan 0-02, John Crowe 0-01, Jordan Petticrew 0-01 and Stephen Duffy 0-01.

That’s 3 from 3 from our lads as they sit top of the Division 1 league table with a few tough away tests coming up in the next few weeks.

Senior Ladies

Our Senior Ladies got a well-earned draw with County Champions Tinahely. Tinahely got two goals which ultimately got them the draw. The score-line finished 2-3 to 0-09, Sarah Delahunt with 0-06 points, Saoirse O’Reilly 0-02, Jess Lyons 0-01, hopefully it will give our girls the confidence to push on this season.

County Ladies

The County Ladies also managed a draw against Down. Well done to our own Megan Dunne, Lucy Dunne, Niamh McGettigan, Sinead McGettigan, Clodagh Fox and Rioghna McGettigan.

Junior A footballers

Our Junior A footballers had a league opening defeat away to Aughrim as it finished 3-9 to 1-9. Jack Dunne had a good performance.

Minor Footballers

Our Minor Footballers suffered a defeat away to Bray Emmets 6-14 to 0-14 in their opening League game with Fionn Luddy top scorer with 0-08 points and Harry Hodgkinson, Max Kearney 0-02 each and Ryan Kavanagh and Tom Hodgkinson 0-01 each.



Team: Harry Hodgkinson, Fionn Luddy, Mark O’Brien, Max Kearney, Darren O’Brien, Bill O’Brien, Aaron Loughlin, Fionn O’Brien, Ryan Kavanagh, Mark Evans, Finn Barron, Tom Hodgkinson, Criostoir Bouchier, Matthew Harbourne, Tiernan O’Brien, and Darragh Cahill



All in St Patrick’s wish Matthew Harbourne a speedy recovery following an injury sustained on Friday.

Club lotto

On Monday 2nd March our club lotto took place, this week’s number 6,12,13,24 and the bonus number was 4. No Jackpot Winners. 4 Match 3’s – Millie MacKay c/o C. Byrne, Brian O’Toole c/o B. O’Connor, Micko c/o J. O’Brien and Brian Finnegan c/o B. Finnegan. This Week’s Match 4 Jackpot is €5,700. The draw will take place in the clubhouse on march 9th.

As always our club gear is available from our Club Shop in Dunbur will reopen next Saturday 11-12am with some really nice gear in stock.

The St Patrick’s Table Quiz Fundraiser will take place on the 20th March in the Clubhouse.

Club Membership is now due

