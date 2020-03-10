St. Patrick’s Festival & Parade in Bray cancelled

Following a meeting of the special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 yesterday, the Government has decided that St Patrick’s Day parades, including the Bray parade, will not go ahead as planned. This is based on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It’s a huge disappointment that the entire St. Patrick’s Festival events & parade in Bray will not proceed. The St. Patrick’s Festival Bray committee supports the Government’s decision as public health comes first.

The committee would like to extend their thanks to our partners, sponsors, acts, parade participants and the many volunteers for their understanding, support and patience.