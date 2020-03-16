Supermarkets to implement priority shopping for Senior Citizens

Supermarket chains throughout the country are to implement priority shopping for Senior Citizens.

Lidl will be inviting senior citizens to shop from tomorrow onward from 9am to 11am each day until further notice.

Tesco in Arklow put up a notice today which said from Wednesday with the exception of Gardai, nurses and carer’s only Senior Citizens will be allowed shop between 7 and 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A number of SuperValu stores are also implementing the rule.

Copeland’s Centra, Arklow will open from 9.30 to 10.30am each morning for Senior Citizens.