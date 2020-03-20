Support for Cancer Patients during Covid-19

Purple House Cancer Support Centre have developed a Covid-19 Support Team to support Cancer patients during Covid-19

To ensure that Cancer patients and their families are supported and not left alone, Purple House have moved all of our Cancer Support Services to non-contact services, these include:

-Telephone Counselling by our team of IACP Accredited Counsellors & Psychotherapists.

– Hospital Transport for chemotherapy and radiotherapy – to ensure that patients still attend their appointments.

– The Provision of Food Hampers for patients who are isolating. To limit patients visiting supermarkets and other crowded areas.

– Our Telephone support line (012866966) has been diverted remotely to ensure families living with Cancer are supported during this worrying time.

– Our Cancer Support Groups and classes will be held remotely thanks to software like Zoom, whereby patients can participate from the comfort of their own homes.To avail of the above services, please contact Purple House on 012866966, email info@purplehouse.ie or visit www.purplehouse.ie

Social Media Graphic attached, please circulate online or print to reach the most vulnerable members of our community.Purple House is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, search @purplehousecancersupport