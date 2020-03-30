Supports available through Local Enterprise Office Wicklow to SMES during the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 is not a pandemic that any business owner could have ever predicted. In these uncertain times, Local Enterprise Office Wicklow is working tirelessly to provide as many supports as possible through online training programmes, sign-posting financial supports available through other agencies, financial supports available through the Local Enterprise Office and non-financial supports.

Minister Humphrey introduced the new Business Continuity Voucher on the 25th March 2020. This Voucher is available through Local Enterprise Office Wicklow and is open to sole traders and companies across every business sector that employ up to 50 people. The voucher is worth up to €2,500 in third party consultancy costs and can be used by companies and sole traders to develop short-term and long-term strategies to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. The goal is to help business owners make informed decisions about what immediate measures and remedial actions should be taken, to protect staff and sales. The Voucher is available to support businesses to:

Develop business continuity plan

Assess current financial needs in the short term to medium term

Reduce variable costs, overheads and expenses,

Review and explore supply chain financing options

Implement remote working processes or procedures

Leverage HR expertise

Leverage ICT expertise

prepare a business case for application to emergency financial interventions available through Banks, Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland and Micro Finance Ireland.

To apply for the Business Continuity Voucher, companies submit a short application form to the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow. Forms are available to download from www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Response

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys T.D. said: “I know this is still a very worrying time for all businesses. And as part of the package of supports that I announced earlier in the month, I am making a €2,500 voucher available through the Local Enterprise Offices from today to enable enterprises to avail of vital business continuity advice, to assist them with developing short-term and long -term strategies to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. “

She added: “The voucher will give companies access to contingency planning advice that will help them continue trading through this crisis and to be ready for the recovery phase, when it comes. This voucher will also assist enterprises to prepare a business case for application to emergency financial interventions that are available through the Banks, the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland or through Microfinance Ireland”.

In response to Covid-19, Microfinance Ireland is offering the COVID-19 Business Loan of up to €50,000. This Loan is a government initiative to support small businesses through the current period of uncertainty and protect job creation or sustainment in Ireland. The COVID 19 loan allows for a six-month interest free and repayment free moratorium and alcohol production are eligible to apply for COVID-19 loan. If you need additional support in completing a loan application please email enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie and we will arrange a call from a Business Advisor. If you already have an existing MFI loan you are also entitled to the six-month moratorium. To avail of this please email MFI directly at info@microfinanceireland.ie . Full information on the loan packages is on: www.microfinanceireland.ie

To help you with navigating your business through the challenges posed by Covid-19, Local Enterprise Office Wicklow have put in place two new interactive online training programmes aimed at arming business owners with the best knowledge to survive this difficult period.

Leading Your Business Through Covid- 19 .

This programme is specifically designed to support owner / managers of SME and Micro Enterprise clients through the current challenges and changes to the business environment. This online programme is interactive and will provide both structure to business owners weeks and help them to quickly assess the situation and move forward with a greater degree of certainty. At times like this we need focus, creativity, resilience, courage and good leadership to navigate these unchartered waters.

When: The programme will take place over 5 days, 10th, 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st April from 10am to 12pm on each day.

How: The programme will be delivered through the online platform Zoom.us . There is a short instruction on how this works on the booking page.

Who: This seminar is suitable for owner / managers of business located in County Wicklow.

Trainers: The Entrepreneurs Academy

Help with Cash Management

Cash Management in a Crisis

This is a programme focussing on cash management as an imperative during this challenging time for business owners. LEO Wicklow is specifically running this programme to help SMEs respond quickly to financial pressures as it is vital to ensure you act now.

When: It will take place over 5 days, 6th April – 10 April from 2pm to 4pm on each day.

Trainers: Optimum Training are facilitating this programme and the one to one mentor session

How: The programme will be delivered through the online platform Zoom.us . There is a short instruction on how this works on the booking page.

Who: This seminar is suitable for owner / managers of business located in County Wicklow.

To book: www.localenterprise.ie/wicklow

Limited places available, bookings on a first come first served basis

Move your business online

Businesses under pressure from the COVID-19 crisis should make sure that they have a good website, their SEO optimised and an online payment facility in place.

The Trading Online Voucher is a grant of up to €2,500 to help with this. Full information on the scheme is here: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Financial-Supports/Trading-Online-Vouchers/

Before you can apply you will need to attend an online version of the Trading Online Voucher Seminar, facilitated by online trading guru Noel Davidson of the Entrepreneurs Academy.

When: Tuesday 7th April, from 2pm

Trainer: Noel Davidson, The Entrepreneurs Academy

How: The programme will be delivered through the online platform Zoom.us . There is a short instruction on how this works on the booking page.

Who: This seminar is suitable for owner / managers of business located in County Wicklow.

To book : www.localenterprise.ie/wicklow

Please note there’s one voucher per business so if you have already availed of a Trading Online Voucher you cannot apply again at this moment in time.

All training programmes will provide business owners with knowledge and know-how on how to re-act to the pressures that are now causing business owners stress and worry for their businesses and their teams.

All these online training programmes are free and can be booked online through www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/