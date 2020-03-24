Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces new measures re Covid-19

At a Government press conference this afternoon Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced new measures in the fight against Covid-19.

The Taoiseach said we need new actions to slow the virus which were

Stay at home, if at all possible, this is the best way to slow the virus insure the hospitals are not overwhelmed and buy us time that we need to build more capacity, testing, contact tracing, beds and ventilators.

You should only leave home to go to work, if you can’t work form home and your attendance is essential, you should only go to the shop for essential supplies, out for medical attention or the dentist, take care of others or physical excercise.

Non-essential indoor visits to other people’s homes should be avoided, social gatherings of individuals outdoors should be no more than four people, unless you are all from the same household.

No unnecessary travel should take place in the country or overseas, now or over the Easter period.

Restrictions which were announced for March the 29th are now extended until Sunday the 19th of April, which includes closure of schools.

New actions which will take place from midnight tonight include, all theatre’s, gym’s, club’s, leisure centre’s, hairdresser’s, betting office’s, mart’s, Market’s, bingo halls, Casino’s and libraries and other similar outlet’s are to shut.

All hotels to limit occupancy to essential non social and non tourist reasons.

All non essential retail outlets are to close to members of the public and all other retail outlets are to implement physical distancing.

All Cafe’s and restaurants should limit supply to take-away’s and deliveries only.

All sporting events are cancelled, including those which are held behind closed doors.

All Playgrounds and holiday and caravan parks will close.

All places of worship are to restrict numbers entering at any one time to insure adequate distancing.

All orginised social indoor and outdoor events of any size are not to take place.

Gardai will increase interventions where venues are not in compliance with or where groups of people are not adhering to the recommended social distancing.

All household contacts of a suspect case, that is somebody waiting on a test or test result should restrict their movements until the test is reported as negative or 14 after the onset of symptoms, which ever is the shorter.