Tougher restrictions on movement may be enforced

Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that tougher restrictions on movement will be introduced if people do not heed advice about physical distancing in the effort to fight the Coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency team are due to meet on Tuesday to consider possible new measures, amid fears the message is not getting through.

Speaking on RTE Radio this morning he said “Maintaining a physical distance of two metres between people was important.

I have been informed by medical experts that such distancing was showing results.

It could make the difference between saving lives and not.

Over the week-end members of the public throughout the country, descended on tourist spots, pictures posted on Social Media show a disregard for Social Distancing.