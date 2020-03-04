Vikings spin-off looking for extras

The new Vikings spin-off Valhalla are looking for extras for the forthcoming series, casting days will take place over the next couple of weeks in Wicklow and Dublin.

WICKLOW

THE PARKVIEW HOTEL, MAIN STREET, NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY, CO. WICKLOW THURSDAY 12TH ANYTIME MARCH BETWEEN 10AM – 6.00PM

OR

DUBLIN

LIBERTY HALL THEATRE (SIPTU BUILDING), EDEN QUAY, DUBLIN 1, MONDAY 16TH MARCH 2020 ANYTIME BETWEEN 10AM – 6.00PM

Vikings: Valhalla is a spin-off style Netflix series from the hit TV show ‘Vikings’. We will be looking to directly employ 1000’s of Film Extras for huge crowd and battle scenes in the coming months. We are holding 2x Extras Open Casting days in Wicklow and Dublin in the coming weeks. It is paid work and the open casting days will be open to adults from all ethnic backgrounds and nationalities that have PPS numbers and are 18yrs +. We will set up a way for U-18’s to apply separately in the coming weeks.

To apply, people should come along anytime between the hours stated, more details below…

WHAT WE ARE AFTER…

Appearances…men & women from all ethnic backgrounds, bone thin, medium or broadly built, sporty types, tall, short, long & short hair, bald men & women, naturally coloured hair or be prepared to dye it, no beards and full length beards down to your knees, grunge looks, undercuts, punk styles, amputees, crooked or missing teeth.

Skills…Artisan and Skilled Crafts People, Sword & Axe, Military Trained, Marching, Archers, Blacksmiths, Farmers, Bakers, Fishmongers, people with quirky, unusual, weird & wonderful looks and skills…stand out from the crowd? Even if you think you don’t, we would love to see you there anyway!!!

There will be FEATURED & SPECIAL EXTRA roles too & WE WILL be casting people on the day

You DO NOT necessarily need to have had any previous experince to apply.

Remember, THIS IS NOT A DEFINITIVE LIST OF APPEARANCES, PHYSIQUES, SKILLS OR HAIRSTYLES OR BEARDS, we wish to see all types of adults!

-You should LIVE LOCALLY (IRELAND) to be considered & have a work visa/pps number!



-You DO NOT need an appointment and can turn up anytime between the hours stated



-To apply, you do need to attend



-You will be asked to fill out an application form, which we will give you upon arrival



-We will take a photo of each person at the stated venues, after you fill out your application form



-Please only attend if you wish to apply, time is limited and we want to give everyone genuinely wishing to apply a chance.



-You will be asked to leave if you are just hanging out with friends!



– The process will only take about 20x mins when you get into the venue



-You DO need to be a full time resident and living in Ireland with a working visa and PPS number



– You DO need to be 18yrs + to attend the open casting days.

-We will not call anyone from outside of Ireland so please DO NOT travel to our open casting if you DO NOT FIT THE CRITERIA!



-We will be filming mostly in Wicklow & Dublin areas.



– When we call for work/fittings, notice can sometimes be very short so availability should be good



-Please be prepared and arrive with knowledge of your measurements e.g. your Height, Chest, Dress, Shoe sizes etc. as you will be asked to put all these details on the application form



-You do not need to bring an additional CV or Headshots along, but we will accept them if you wish

– Filming will begin April 2020



– All jobs are casual/temporary



– You will be hired directly by the production, Valhalla will not be connected to any other agency or social media page



– If you arrive late to the open casting we cannot permit entry as we have only hired the venues out for a set amount of hours and need to vacate the premises at said times.



– If selected, we may call people anytime between now and end of filming

– When called, we will discuss dates of filming and rates of pay with people and ask you to come out to the studio for fittings before your 1st day of filming



– To give yourself a better chance. Please fill out the application forms fully and correctly, include name, telephone numbers etc!

For further info, please email: extras@vhproductions.ie or facebook https://www.facebook.com/Vikings-Extras-338071826263234/