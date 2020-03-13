Whitmore urges parents to follow Government advice and reduce children’s social contact

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore is urging parents to follow Government advice and reduce social contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus.

Whitmore says, “Now that parents will be at home with their kids for some time there may be a temptation to organise play dates and social activities to fill the time. I am hearing from people that there is a temptation to do this however, I am urging parents to listen to the Government including the Department of Education advising parents to engage in social distancing and minimise social contact with each other to help avoid the spread of the virus.

“This includes minimising social contact, avoiding meeting up and keeping physical space between them. The Department of Education is also urging parents and guardians to support their children to maintain this approach.

“I understand it will be a tough time trying to entertain kids for two weeks and no doubt cabin fever will kick in for all of us but it’s important that parents do their best to minimise contact. There are a variety of online resources for parents who might want their children to keep on top of school work. There are also a variety of online sites with suggestions of healthy activities for families both inside and outside the home during this time.

“It’s also important to point out that shops are open as are public walkways etc… but again, refrain from stockpiling and continue to engage is social distancing.

“Ireland does community very well and the sense of community out there is heartening. I want to commend all the hard work local groups are doing to try and engage in a safe and hygienic way, with elderly and vulnerable neighbours too anxious to leave their homes.

“For those of us who are healthy the responsibility is with us to do what we can to protect the vulnerable in our society. The best thing we can do is listen to official advice and keep ourselves up to date with the facts as given by the HSE and Government Departments” concludes Whitmore.