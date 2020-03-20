Wicklow County Council Covid-19 (Update)

Wicklow County Council wishes to update members of the public in relation to the services it provides and as a response to COVID-19 from today, Friday 20th March, until further notice.

Maintaining essential services to the people of County Wicklow is of paramount importance and the Council’s Crisis Management Team meets on a daily basis to consider and review Business Continuity measures to ensure that key essential services continue to be delivered.

Buildings:

Wicklow County Council Buildings remain open including the Municipal District Offices of Bray, Arklow, Greystones, Wicklow and Blessington/Baltinglass

Recycling centres remain open

All Wicklow Libraries are closed (including Arklow Open Library, online services remain in place).

Bray, Arklow, Greystones and Wicklow Swimming pools are closed

Wickow Gaol is closed.

While offices remain open members of the public are urged not to attend the offices unnecessarily and to avoid bringing children into public buildings. Online and postal services can be availed of as an alternative; motor tax applications can be processed online and renewal applications may be forwarded to the Council by post. Planning applications may also be submitted by post.

Outdoor activities:

Playgrounds remain open. However, as many sporting and leisure activities are unavailable due to the crisis, recreational facilities are coming under additional pressure. This had led to challenges in places like Laragh and Glendalough in relation to poor parking, overcrowding and failure to observe HSE social distancing guidelines. The Council is working to secure additional car parking spaces in Laragh which will alleviate traffic problems in this area, particularly at weekends. Brittas Bay North and South Carparks are open and parking charges do not apply.

Members of the public are being urged to adhere to HSE guidelines on social distancing and to keep themselves informed particularly when using playgrounds:

Avoid close contact with others

Distance themselves at least 2ms away from other people

Group sizes should be kept to a minimum – small family groups are best

Do not arrange large gatherings or meet up with others

Avoid busy areas and go elsewhere for a walk

Tenants of Council properties who have experienced a drop in household income should contact the Council offices for advice in relation to rent payments.

A deferral of rates payments for the most immediately impacted businesses has been announced by Government today.

Head of Finance, Mr Brian Gleeson, said: “Wicklow County Council is currently reviewing the measures necessary to implement this initiative and will issue further communications in due course. Wicklow County Council is also cognisant that in a prolonged COVID-19 situation the categories of ratepayers experiencing difficulties may change and we will therefore be taking a pragmatic approach during this period and engaging with those ratepayers with regard to flexible payment options. However, for ratepayers fortunate enough to not have been impacted to date, it is critical they continue to contribute to national efforts to maintain the economy by continuing to pay their rates.”

Members of the public with additional queries regarding Wicklow County Council services are encouraged to contact us by telephone (0404) 20100 or by email: corporate@wicklowcoco.ie

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, said: “The challenges in dealing with COVID 19 are being monitored daily by the Wicklow County Council Crisis Management Team and all efforts are being made to ensure a continuity of services across our key operations which also involves liaising with Government Departments and Agencies across the Eastern Region. We urge the public to adhere to HSE guidelines on social distancing and keep themselves informed of measures to combat the spread of the virus.”