Wicklow County Council – Statement re COVID-19

In light of the announcement by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday (Thursday) and the guidelines issued by the Department of Health in the interest of public safety, Wicklow County Council wishes to advise that there will be an impact on certain services over the period of 13th March – 29th March.

For the duration of this period, and until further notice:

Closure of Buildings and Facilities

All Wicklow County Council Libraries will be closed to the public from close of business Thursday, 12 th March 2020. This includes Arklow Open Library and any event scheduled in the Library buildings during this time are also cancelled. Online library services remain in place.

Bray, Arklow, Greystones and Wicklow Swimming Pools are closed as is Wicklow Gaol

Recycling Services remain open.

Wicklow County Council Offices/Buildings: Wicklow County Buildings and the Municipal District offices of Bray, Arklow, Greystones, Baltinglass and Wicklow Town remain open. While Buildings are open, members of the public are being asked to make contact with the Council by phone or email where possible and to submit applications for services such as Planning etc by post.

Motor Tax renewals can be processed online by applicants or alternatively, renewal applications may be forwarded by post. Members of the public with additional queries regarding Wicklow County Council Services are encouraged to contact us by telephone (0404) 20100 or by email: corporate@wicklowcoco.ie

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, said: “The Council is taking action to minimise the spread of the virus. Council staff will work to ensure a continuity of service across our key operations. The Council’s Crisis Management team meets daily to monitor the situation as well as liaising with Government Departments and Agencies across the Eastern Region.”

The Council is asking the general public to follow the Department of Health’s advice and keep themselves informed. Details of these updated measures can be found at: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/ea1c30-updated-measures-in-response-to-covid-19-coronavirus/

Further information and updates will be posted on the Council website wicklow.ie.