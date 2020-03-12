Wicklow included in latest wind warning

County Wicklow has been included in the latest Status Yellow Wind Warning issued by MET Eireann this morning, the warning is valid until 6pm this evening.

Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h.

Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.

Members of the public are being advised to keep away from coastal areas including piers and cliffs.