Wicklow Montessori go to finals of IET First Lego League 2020

Once again, Wicklow Montessori Primary School’s sixth class are on their way to the finals of the IET First Lego League 2020 – taking place this weekend.

Organized by Learnit, The Robotics First Lego League is a global robotics competition and STEM event that challenges 9-16 year-olds to design and build robots using Lego Mindstorms technology. These robots or designs are intended to address issues faced by the scientific community and society as a whole.

Wicklow Montessori have excelled in this competition numerous times before, and this year is already no different, with this year’s sixth class designing a model community centre for Wicklow Town.

See our video for a full explanation and demonstration!

The team, comprised of Oscar, Ella, James, Elsha, Luka, and Amy, put their heads together to come up with this year’s winning idea.

Not a purely robo-centric project, the hugely talented Wicklow Montessori team sought out to address the needs of the people of Wicklow Town by undertaking a survey to find out what they would want to see in Wicklow Town’s hypothetical community centre. Showing that this is as much about social responsibility and community than it is about lego or robots.

But the students also learned one of the greatest lessons of all:

“We’ve learned that you can’t just do everything by yourself, and we’ve learned to be a team, and we’ve learned about teamwork.” said James.

We’d like to wish the Wicklow Montessori Team the very best of luck in the IET First Lego League 2020 this weekend on March 7th.