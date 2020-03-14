Wicklow pub to close for two weeks due to Coronavirus

One of Wicklow’s best known rural pubs Byrne’s in Rathdangan is to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus.

Speaking to Wcklownews this evening owner Junior Byrne said “There are unprecedented times and we felt we have a duty to the community to minimise the spread of the virus and if it means closing for a period then that’s what we have to do.”

The following message was posted this evening on Social Media

“It is with much soul searching, and thought, that we have come to a reluctant decision to close our pub for two weeks, from tonight, with a view to reviewing same at the end of that period.



We know you will understand our particular situation, of being in the HIGH RISK category.



We also have a duty of care to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A huge thank you to each of you in advance, for your understanding.

It is with heavy hearts that we cannot come up with a way of not disrupting our loyal customers.



We ask that you stay safe and well, and that we all look out for each other in this wonderful little community.”

Junior, Teresa, Ciara, Sarah, and James.

Yesterday Bealin’s bar in Blessington closed until the end of March.